Cytek Biosciences (NASDAQ:CTKB) Shares Gap Up – Here’s What Happened

Cytek Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTKB – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.47, but opened at $6.80. Cytek Biosciences shares last traded at $6.80, with a volume of 5,000 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Cytek Biosciences from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th.

Get Cytek Biosciences alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CTKB

Cytek Biosciences Stock Down 2.5 %

The company has a market cap of $845.00 million, a P/E ratio of -82.00 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.75.

Cytek Biosciences (NASDAQ:CTKB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $51.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.63 million. Cytek Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 2.58% and a negative net margin of 5.05%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Cytek Biosciences, Inc. will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cytek Biosciences

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CTKB. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Cytek Biosciences by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 34,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 3,987 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cytek Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $180,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Cytek Biosciences by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 804,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,488,000 after buying an additional 29,579 shares during the last quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Cytek Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cytek Biosciences in the second quarter worth $140,000. 69.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cytek Biosciences

(Get Free Report)

Cytek Biosciences, Inc, a cell analysis solutions company, provides cell analysis tools that facilitates scientific advances in biomedical research and clinical applications. It offers aurora and northern lights systems, which are spectrum flow cytometers that delivers cell analysis by utilizing the fluorescence signatures from multiple lasers to distinguish fluorescent tags on single cells; and aurora cell sorter system that leverages full spectrum profiling technology to further broaden potential applications across cell analysis; aurora CS systems; amnis imagestream imaging flow cytometers; guava muse cell analyzers; guava easycyte flow cytometers; and orion reagent cocktail preparation systems.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cytek Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cytek Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.