D. Boral Capital Reiterates Buy Rating for Clene (NASDAQ:CLNN)

Clene (NASDAQ:CLNN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at D. Boral Capital in a research report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $23.00 price objective on the stock. D. Boral Capital’s price target suggests a potential upside of 362.78% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Benchmark lowered their price target on shares of Clene from $90.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I upgraded shares of Clene to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of Clene in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Clene from $86.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.25.

Get Clene alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Clene

Clene Stock Up 0.8 %

Insider Activity

CLNN stock opened at $4.97 on Tuesday. Clene has a fifty-two week low of $3.82 and a fifty-two week high of $12.00. The company has a market capitalization of $41.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 0.33. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.83.

In other news, Director David J. Matlin acquired 92,307 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.75 per share, with a total value of $438,458.25. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 444,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,111,332.25. The trade was a 26.21 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Mark Mortenson acquired 20,512 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.75 per share, with a total value of $97,432.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 28,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $137,507.75. This represents a 243.12 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Clene

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Clene stock. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Clene Inc. (NASDAQ:CLNN – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 12,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000. Castleview Partners LLC owned about 0.19% of Clene at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.28% of the company’s stock.

About Clene

(Get Free Report)

Clene Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel clean-surfaced nanotechnology (CSN) therapeutics. Its lead drug candidate is CNM-Au8, which is being studied in various clinical trials, including a completed Phase 2 platform trial to evaluate the safety and efficacy of CNM-Au8 in patients with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS); completed Phase 2 proof of concept clinical trial in patients with early symptomatic ALS; completed two open-label investigator blinded Phase 2 clinical trials on the brain's energy metabolites; completed Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of visual pathway deficits in chronic optic neuropathy for remyelination in stable relapsing Multiple Sclerosis; and a second Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with Parkinson's Diseases.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Clene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.