D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. (NASDAQ:HEPS) Trading Up 5.6% – Time to Buy?

D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. (NASDAQ:HEPS – Get Free Report) traded up 5.6% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $3.18 and last traded at $3.18. 168,825 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 830,657 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.01.

D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. Price Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.92 and a 200-day moving average of $2.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $883.54 million, a PE ratio of -21.50 and a beta of 2.46.

D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. (NASDAQ:HEPS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 11th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $312.22 million for the quarter. D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. had a negative return on equity of 27.17% and a negative net margin of 3.29%. Sell-side analysts expect that D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S.

About D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. in the second quarter worth $326,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. by 47.3% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 23,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 7,412 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. during the 2nd quarter worth $58,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. 40.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. operates e-commerce platforms in Turkey. The company operates www.hepsiburada.com, a retail website that provides its retail customers a range of merchandise, including electronics and non-electronics products, such as books, sports, toys, kids and baby products, cosmetics, furniture, etc.

