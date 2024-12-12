DA Davidson Lowers Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Price Target to $625.00

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by investment analysts at DA Davidson from $685.00 to $625.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the software company’s stock. DA Davidson’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 31.03% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on ADBE. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Adobe from $640.00 to $620.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Adobe in a research report on Thursday. Barclays decreased their price target on Adobe from $675.00 to $645.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group decreased their price target on Adobe from $550.00 to $525.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Argus raised Adobe to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $584.88.

NASDAQ:ADBE traded down $72.93 on Thursday, hitting $477.00. The stock had a trading volume of 11,642,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,172,476. The business’s fifty day moving average is $506.57 and its 200 day moving average is $523.36. The company has a market cap of $209.98 billion, a PE ratio of 40.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Adobe has a 52 week low of $433.97 and a 52 week high of $638.25.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 11th. The software company reported $4.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.67 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $5.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.54 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 42.82% and a net margin of 25.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.52 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Adobe will post 14.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Jillian Forusz sold 676 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.97, for a total transaction of $327,839.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,316,693.55. This trade represents a 19.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Amy Banse sold 606 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total value of $333,300.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 32,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,110,950. This represents a 1.81 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,793 shares of company stock valued at $18,069,669 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. grew its position in Adobe by 124.2% during the second quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 4,551 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,528,000 after acquiring an additional 2,521 shares during the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Adobe by 17.7% during the second quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,072 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $596,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV bought a new position in Adobe during the second quarter valued at approximately $404,000. Brookstone Capital Management grew its position in Adobe by 8.1% during the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 8,004 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $4,507,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Adobe by 5.4% during the second quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 40,923 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $23,185,000 after acquiring an additional 2,111 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

