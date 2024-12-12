Daimler Truck Holding AG (OTCMKTS:DTRUY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Daimler Truck Holding AG (OTCMKTS:DTRUY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 15,400 shares, a decline of 53.6% from the November 15th total of 33,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 118,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Daimler Truck Stock Down 1.0 %
Shares of DTRUY stock traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $19.26. 51,822 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,399. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.37. Daimler Truck has a 12-month low of $16.31 and a 12-month high of $25.98.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. HSBC upgraded shares of Daimler Truck from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Daimler Truck from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th.
About Daimler Truck
Daimler Truck Holding AG manufactures and sells commercial trucks. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Stuttgart, Germany.
