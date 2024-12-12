Daimler Truck Holding AG (OTCMKTS:DTRUY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Daimler Truck Holding AG (OTCMKTS:DTRUY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 15,400 shares, a decline of 53.6% from the November 15th total of 33,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 118,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Daimler Truck Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of DTRUY stock traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $19.26. 51,822 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,399. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.37. Daimler Truck has a 12-month low of $16.31 and a 12-month high of $25.98.

Get Daimler Truck alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. HSBC upgraded shares of Daimler Truck from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Daimler Truck from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th.

About Daimler Truck

(Get Free Report)

Daimler Truck Holding AG manufactures and sells commercial trucks. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Stuttgart, Germany.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Daimler Truck Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daimler Truck and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.