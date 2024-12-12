Daxor Co. (NASDAQ:DXR) Short Interest Up 144.3% in November

Daxor Co. (NASDAQ:DXR – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 14,900 shares, a growth of 144.3% from the November 15th total of 6,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Trading of Daxor

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Daxor stock. Keyes Stange & Wooten Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Daxor Co. (NASDAQ:DXR – Free Report) by 34.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,612 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,771 shares during the period. Keyes Stange & Wooten Wealth Management LLC owned 0.30% of Daxor worth $126,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 1.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Daxor Stock Performance

Shares of DXR stock traded down $0.55 on Thursday, reaching $8.37. 17,953 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,573. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.98. Daxor has a twelve month low of $7.16 and a twelve month high of $10.04.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Ascendiant Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Daxor from $24.50 to $24.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th.

Daxor Company Profile

Daxor Corporation, a medical device company, provides blood volume measurement technology focused on blood volume testing. The company develops and markets BVA-100 Blood Volume Analyzer, a diagnostic blood test to provide safe, accurate, objective quantification of blood volume status and composition compared to patient-specific norms for used in a broad range of medical and surgical conditions.

