De La Rue (LON:DLAR) Reaches New 52-Week High – Here’s What Happened

De La Rue plc (LON:DLAR – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 121 ($1.54) and last traded at GBX 112 ($1.43), with a volume of 1812550 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 109.50 ($1.40).

De La Rue Stock Up 2.3 %

The firm has a market capitalization of £219.56 million, a P/E ratio of -1,100.00, a PEG ratio of -5.39 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4,953.85, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 99.90 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 96.92.

About De La Rue

De La Rue plc provides secure digital, physical, surety, and control solutions for government and commercial organization in the United Kingdom, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, the Americas, and internationally. It operates through Currency, Authentication, and Identity Solutions segments. The company offers currency solutions, which includes banknotes, design services, polymer substrate, and security features to central banks and issuing authorities.

Featured Stories

