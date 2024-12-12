Dero (DERO) Reaches Market Cap of $15.07 Million

Dero (DERO) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 12th. In the last week, Dero has traded down 20.4% against the dollar. One Dero coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.05 or 0.00001049 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Dero has a total market capitalization of $15.07 million and approximately $25,437.74 worth of Dero was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $100,360.34 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000409 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $547.80 or 0.00545831 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $120.46 or 0.00120031 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.57 or 0.00009537 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.83 or 0.00033704 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $196.59 or 0.00195888 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.16 or 0.00023075 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000421 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $66.93 or 0.00066692 BTC.

Dero Coin Profile

Dero (DERO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 27th, 2018. Dero’s total supply is 18,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,312,916 coins. The official message board for Dero is forum.dero.io. Dero’s official Twitter account is @deroproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. Dero’s official website is dero.io. The Reddit community for Dero is https://reddit.com/r/deroproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Dero is a crypto project to combine a proof-of-work blockchain with a DAG block structure and wholly anonymous transactions. It aims to be a revolutionary improvement from existing privacy coins like Monero (XMR) or Z-Cash (ZEC). Dero intends to do that by combining the best of both consensus mechanisms.

Its implementation builds out a main chain from the DAG network of blocks, which refers to main blocks and side blocks. Side blocks contribute to chain proof-of-work security, making traditional 51% attacks impossible. In contrast to traditional blockchains, Dero considers the transaction as the smallest unit of computation, not the block. Therefore, blocks on Dero can contain duplicate or double-spend transactions, but these are filtered by the client protocol and ignored by the network.

Dero aims to manage combining the security and decentralization of a proof-of-work blockchain with the scalability and transaction speed of DAG technology. Dero’s goal is a blockchain network that can serve businesses and individuals worldwide and support secure, fast, and anonymous transactions and smart contract execution.”

Buying and Selling Dero

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dero using one of the exchanges listed above.

