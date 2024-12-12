Destination Wealth Management Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IMTB)

Destination Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IMTB – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 428,795 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,771 shares during the quarter. Destination Wealth Management owned approximately 10.46% of iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF worth $19,093,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $166,000. Private Client Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $208,000. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $527,000. Cannon Financial Strategists Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,180,000. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 114,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,861,000 after purchasing an additional 12,336 shares during the last quarter.

IMTB stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Thursday, hitting $43.18. The stock had a trading volume of 2,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,888. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $43.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.41. iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $41.44 and a twelve month high of $44.89.

The iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF (IMTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted, USD-denominated broad bond index with maturities between five and ten years. Eligible sectors include US Treasurys, global government-related bonds, global investment-grade and high yield corporate bonds, and emerging market bonds.

