Destination Wealth Management Buys 1,962 Shares of Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND)

Destination Wealth Management lifted its position in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,868 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,962 shares during the quarter. Destination Wealth Management’s holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF were worth $8,786,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BOND. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC boosted its holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 440 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. SYM FINANCIAL Corp lifted its position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 2,431.6% during the 3rd quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 481 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Avion Wealth lifted its position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 28.1% during the 2nd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 753 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC acquired a new stake in Pimco Total Return ETF in the second quarter valued at about $100,000. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in Pimco Total Return ETF in the second quarter valued at about $104,000.

Pimco Total Return ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of BOND stock traded down $0.10 on Thursday, reaching $92.14. The company had a trading volume of 4,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 258,910. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a PE ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.18. The business’s 50-day moving average is $92.25 and its 200 day moving average is $92.56. Pimco Total Return ETF has a one year low of $88.88 and a one year high of $95.32.

About Pimco Total Return ETF

The PIMCO Active Bond Exchange-Traded Fund (BOND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Barclays U.S. Aggregate index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio that aims to maintain a consistent level of dividend income by investing in a broad array of fixed income sectors and utilizing income efficient implementation strategies.

