Destination Wealth Management Grows Position in iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF (BATS:IYZ)

Destination Wealth Management raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF (BATS:IYZ – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 77,573 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Destination Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF were worth $1,959,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF during the third quarter worth about $37,000. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $219,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its stake in iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF by 15.4% during the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 15,995 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 2,140 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $351,000.

Get iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

BATS:IYZ traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $27.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 687,017 shares. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.64 and a 200-day moving average of $24.02. iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF has a 52-week low of $26.56 and a 52-week high of $34.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $276.58 million, a P/E ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.86.

iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Telecommunications Sector Index Fund, is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Telecommunications Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF (BATS:IYZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.