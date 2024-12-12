Destination Wealth Management Grows Stock Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Destination Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,616 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,492 shares during the period. Destination Wealth Management’s holdings in Chevron were worth $4,803,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB grew its position in Chevron by 67.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 155,344 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $22,877,000 after buying an additional 62,503 shares during the last quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,891,000. World Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Chevron by 30.3% in the third quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 47,543 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,002,000 after buying an additional 11,054 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Chevron by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 394,768 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $64,094,000 after buying an additional 3,729 shares during the period. Finally, Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co boosted its holdings in Chevron by 8.6% in the third quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co now owns 48,227 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,102,000 after purchasing an additional 3,808 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CVX traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $155.93. The company had a trading volume of 349,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,650,102. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $135.37 and a fifty-two week high of $167.11. The business’s fifty day moving average is $155.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $152.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $280.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.10.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.04. Chevron had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 8.44%. The business had revenue of $50.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.86 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 10.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 18th were issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 18th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.18%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.65%.

In other news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 164,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.13, for a total value of $26,357,398.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,280 shares in the company, valued at $685,356.40. This represents a 97.47 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on Chevron in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $168.00 price target for the company. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Chevron from $168.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Chevron from $194.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Chevron from $205.00 to $189.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chevron currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.13.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

