Destination Wealth Management Has $918,000 Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Destination Wealth Management trimmed its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 44.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,243 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,644 shares during the period. Destination Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $918,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lantz Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 35,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,559,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 48.9% during the second quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 1,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the period. Welch Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 1,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Human Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Human Investing LLC now owns 21,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,760,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockingstone Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rockingstone Advisors LLC now owns 18,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,887,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:VTI traded down $0.75 on Thursday, reaching $301.05. The stock had a trading volume of 195,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,970,406. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $291.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $278.09. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $230.54 and a 1-year high of $302.95. The company has a market capitalization of $451.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.