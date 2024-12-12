Destination Wealth Management Raises Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Destination Wealth Management lifted its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 1,373.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 27,326 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,472 shares during the period. Destination Wealth Management’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $24,209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Peterson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the third quarter worth $30,000. LGT Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 53.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 46 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. Finally, Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 45.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 48 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. 82.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $803.38, for a total transaction of $723,042.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,402,522.40. This represents a 14.11 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on LLY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,050.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $997.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Tuesday. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of Eli Lilly and Company to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Friday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,000.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,002.22.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE LLY traded up $3.83 during trading on Thursday, reaching $799.86. 200,141 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,194,792. The stock has a market cap of $759.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.15, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.41. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $837.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $871.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12-month low of $561.65 and a 12-month high of $972.53.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.34). Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 20.48% and a return on equity of 71.08%. The company had revenue of $11.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 13.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Monday, December 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Eli Lilly and Company Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. This is a positive change from Eli Lilly and Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.86%.

About Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

