Destination Wealth Management Reduces Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Destination Wealth Management cut its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 172,134 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 714 shares during the quarter. Destination Wealth Management’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $29,271,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Reston Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in QUALCOMM in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new position in QUALCOMM in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Planning Capital Management Corp grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 137.3% in the third quarter. Planning Capital Management Corp now owns 197 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 43.2% during the second quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 199 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

QCOM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on QUALCOMM from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $210.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Melius began coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, QUALCOMM has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $208.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM traded down $2.26 during trading on Thursday, reaching $157.57. The stock had a trading volume of 443,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,936,753. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1-year low of $134.94 and a 1-year high of $230.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.40. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $165.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $178.52. The stock has a market cap of $175.06 billion, a PE ratio of 17.78, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.25.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 5th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 37.82%.

In other news, General Counsel Ann C. Chaplin sold 1,901 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.06, for a total transaction of $313,779.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 12,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,981,875.42. This represents a 13.67 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Neil Martin sold 1,304 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $202,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 94 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,570. This trade represents a 93.28 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,540 shares of company stock worth $6,300,999 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

