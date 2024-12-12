Destination Wealth Management Reduces Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Destination Wealth Management cut its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 1.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 156,777 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,708 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up approximately 1.9% of Destination Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Destination Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $60,191,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VUG. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 2,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $798,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. IFG Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. IFG Advisors LLC now owns 2,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $795,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Rakuten Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 8.5% during the third quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eastover Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.6% during the third quarter. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC now owns 641 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VUG traded down $1.63 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $425.28. 71,740 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,025,695. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $399.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $380.76. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $300.28 and a 52 week high of $427.45. The company has a market cap of $146.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

