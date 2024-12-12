Deutsche Börse AG (OTCMKTS:DBOEY) Short Interest Update

Deutsche Börse AG (OTCMKTS:DBOEY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 18,400 shares, a drop of 47.6% from the November 15th total of 35,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 149,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Citigroup raised Deutsche Börse to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th.
Read Our Latest Analysis on DBOEY
Deutsche Börse Price Performance
Deutsche Börse (OTCMKTS:DBOEY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter. Deutsche Börse had a net margin of 26.71% and a return on equity of 19.29%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Deutsche Börse will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Deutsche Börse Company Profile
Deutsche Börse AG operates as an exchange organization in Europe, America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Data & Analytics; Trading & Clearing; Fund Services; and Securities Services. It engages in the trading of derivatives, electricity and gas products, emission rights, foreign exchange, and commodity products; operating EEX and 360T over the counter trading platform for financial instruments, such as foreign exchange, money market, and interest rate products; and operating as a central counterparty.
Featured Stories
