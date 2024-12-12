Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) Trading Down 2.2% – Time to Sell?

Shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) traded down 2.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $33.95 and last traded at $33.98. 2,987,581 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 7,506,387 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.76.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on DVN shares. Barclays lowered their price objective on Devon Energy from $55.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Truist Financial cut shares of Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $49.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Devon Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of Devon Energy in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.75.

Devon Energy Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $22.55 billion, a PE ratio of 6.30, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $39.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.78.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The energy company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 24.73% and a net margin of 21.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.65 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Devon Energy Co. will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

Devon Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.33%.

Institutional Trading of Devon Energy

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EnCap Energy Capital Fund XI L.P. bought a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $461,857,000. EnCap Partners GP LLC purchased a new stake in Devon Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $408,653,000. EnCap Energy Capital Fund X L.P. bought a new stake in Devon Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $230,928,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Devon Energy by 4,125.7% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,280,961 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $89,231,000 after acquiring an additional 2,226,983 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 16.9% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 11,591,168 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $453,446,000 after acquiring an additional 1,677,652 shares during the last quarter. 69.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Devon Energy Company Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Eagle Ford, Anadarko, Williston, and Powder River Basins. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Further Reading

