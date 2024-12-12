Dianthus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNTH) Trading Down 7% – What’s Next?

Shares of Dianthus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNTH – Get Free Report) dropped 7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $23.25 and last traded at $23.25. Approximately 61,856 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 205,195 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.00.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DNTH has been the topic of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Dianthus Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Dianthus Therapeutics from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Dianthus Therapeutics from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.43.

Get Dianthus Therapeutics alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on DNTH

Dianthus Therapeutics Trading Down 6.6 %

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $691.46 million, a PE ratio of -10.00 and a beta of 1.75.

Dianthus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNTH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $2.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 million. Dianthus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 21.68% and a negative net margin of 1,250.32%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Dianthus Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Dianthus Therapeutics by 40.5% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 949,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,936,000 after purchasing an additional 273,670 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Dianthus Therapeutics by 101.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 821,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,483,000 after buying an additional 413,425 shares during the period. Great Point Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Dianthus Therapeutics by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 757,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,615,000 after buying an additional 132,929 shares during the period. Braidwell LP raised its position in shares of Dianthus Therapeutics by 34.6% in the 3rd quarter. Braidwell LP now owns 493,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,517,000 after buying an additional 126,836 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Dianthus Therapeutics by 151.3% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 437,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,984,000 after buying an additional 263,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.53% of the company’s stock.

About Dianthus Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Dianthus Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops complement therapeutics for patients with severe autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It is developing DNTH103, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial, for the treatment of generalized myasthenia gravis, multifocal motor neuropathy, and chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dianthus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dianthus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.