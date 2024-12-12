Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:DFGX) Shares Sold by Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC reduced its stake in shares of Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:DFGX – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 41,981 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,102 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF were worth $2,272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hill Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF by 31.5% during the 2nd quarter. Hill Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 801,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,316,000 after purchasing an additional 191,887 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF by 4.7% during the third quarter. Alpha Financial Advisors LLC now owns 520,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,183,000 after acquiring an additional 23,472 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 387,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,973,000 after acquiring an additional 11,609 shares during the period. Mattern Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF by 189.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC now owns 268,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,547,000 after acquiring an additional 176,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yardley Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $9,736,000.

Get Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF alerts:

Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF Stock Performance

DFGX stock opened at $53.83 on Thursday. Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF has a 52-week low of $51.87 and a 52-week high of $54.48. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.38.

Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF Dividend Announcement

About Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 19th were issued a $0.8533 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 19th.

(Free Report)

The Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF (DFGX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund provides an actively managed exposure to the broad fixed income space outside the US. It holds foreign debt securities, of any credit quality and maturity within 20 years, with the objective of maximizing total returns.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:DFGX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.