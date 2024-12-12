Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS) Stock Holdings Lifted by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Free Report) by 82.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 152,246 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,746 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned 0.12% of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF worth $9,875,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the third quarter worth about $38,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at about $58,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $70,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF stock opened at $69.73 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $67.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.79. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $55.51 and a fifty-two week high of $71.78. The company has a market cap of $9.07 billion, a PE ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 1.13.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

