Direxion Daily NFLX Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:NFXL) Announces $0.06 Dividend

Direxion Daily NFLX Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:NFXL – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, December 11th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 12th will be given a dividend of 0.0597 per share on Thursday, December 19th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 12th.

Direxion Daily NFLX Bull 2X Shares Price Performance

Shares of Direxion Daily NFLX Bull 2X Shares stock traded down $1.01 on Thursday, hitting $40.51. 30,705 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,763. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $31.97. Direxion Daily NFLX Bull 2X Shares has a one year low of $22.86 and a one year high of $41.97.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily NFLX Bull 2X Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily NFLX Bull 2X Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.