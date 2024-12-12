Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLL) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.30 Per Share

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLL – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, December 11th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 12th will be given a dividend of 0.3004 per share on Thursday, December 19th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 12th. This is a boost from Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares’s previous dividend of $0.08.

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares Stock Down 3.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ TSLL traded down $1.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $30.62. The company had a trading volume of 55,939,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,673,477. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.38 and a beta of -5.14. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.62. Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares has a fifty-two week low of $4.94 and a fifty-two week high of $32.36.

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares Company Profile

