Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Limited (OTCMKTS:DMZPY) Short Interest Update

Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Limited (OTCMKTS:DMZPY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a growth of 191.7% from the November 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:DMZPY traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $9.60. 2,090 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,387. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.12. Domino’s Pizza Enterprises has a one year low of $9.03 and a one year high of $19.29.
Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Company Profile
