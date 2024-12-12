Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Limited (OTCMKTS:DMZPY) Short Interest Update

Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Limited (OTCMKTS:DMZPY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a growth of 191.7% from the November 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:DMZPY traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $9.60. 2,090 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,387. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.12. Domino’s Pizza Enterprises has a one year low of $9.03 and a one year high of $19.29.

Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Company Profile

Domino's Pizza Enterprises Limited operates retail food outlets. The company holds franchise rights for the Domino's brand in Australia, New Zealand, Belgium, France, the Netherlands, Japan, Cambodia, Germany, Luxembourg, Denmark, Taiwan, Malaysia, and Singapore. It operates various stores.

