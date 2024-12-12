Dongfang Electric Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:DNGFF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Dongfang Electric Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:DNGFF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,400 shares, a decrease of 69.5% from the November 15th total of 21,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Dongfang Electric Stock Performance

DNGFF stock remained flat at $1.10 during trading on Thursday. Dongfang Electric has a 12-month low of $0.81 and a 12-month high of $1.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.22.

Dongfang Electric Company Profile

Dongfang Electric Corporation Limited engages in the design, develop, manufacture, and sale of power generation equipment in China and internationally. It operates through five segments: Renewable Energy Equipment, Clean and Efficient Energy Equipment, Engineering and Trade, Modern Manufacturing Services Industry, and Emerging Growth Industry.

