Dongfang Electric Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:DNGFF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Dongfang Electric Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:DNGFF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,400 shares, a decrease of 69.5% from the November 15th total of 21,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Dongfang Electric Stock Performance
DNGFF stock remained flat at $1.10 during trading on Thursday. Dongfang Electric has a 12-month low of $0.81 and a 12-month high of $1.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.22.
Dongfang Electric Company Profile
