DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) Shares Acquired by Westside Investment Management Inc.

Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Free Report) by 26.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,830 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,385 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $1,757,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Dallas Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of DraftKings by 2.0% during the third quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. now owns 78,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,070,000 after purchasing an additional 1,516 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in DraftKings by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,985,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,361,000 after purchasing an additional 284,131 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in DraftKings by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 124,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,900,000 after buying an additional 8,901 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in DraftKings in the 3rd quarter worth $4,066,000. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in DraftKings by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 776,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,446,000 after buying an additional 24,282 shares in the last quarter. 37.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at DraftKings

In related news, insider R Stanton Dodge sold 228,496 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.74, for a total value of $9,765,919.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 541,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,160,122.16. The trade was a 29.66 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Paul Liberman sold 88,441 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.41, for a total value of $3,220,136.81. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,923,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,034,016.03. This represents a 4.40 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 963,742 shares of company stock worth $39,668,077. 51.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DraftKings Stock Performance

Shares of DraftKings stock opened at $41.65 on Thursday. DraftKings Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.69 and a 12 month high of $49.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market cap of $36.68 billion, a PE ratio of -47.33 and a beta of 1.87. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.92.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. DraftKings had a negative net margin of 9.06% and a negative return on equity of 41.23%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that DraftKings Inc. will post -0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DKNG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna raised their target price on DraftKings from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Macquarie raised their price objective on DraftKings from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. JMP Securities upped their target price on DraftKings from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of DraftKings from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DraftKings has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.04.

DraftKings Company Profile

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It provides online sports betting and casino, daily fantasy sports, media, and other consumer products, as well as retails sportsbooks. The company also engages in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming software for online and retail sportsbooks, and iGaming operators.

