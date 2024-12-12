DS Smith Plc to Issue Dividend of $6.20 (OTCMKTS:DITHF)

DS Smith Plc (OTCMKTS:DITHF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, December 12th,investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a dividend of 6.20 per share on Wednesday, January 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 12th.

DS Smith Price Performance

DITHF stock remained flat at $7.31 during midday trading on Thursday. 1,114 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,914. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.87. DS Smith has a 1 year low of $3.90 and a 1 year high of $7.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Barclays raised DS Smith from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th.

About DS Smith

DS Smith Plc provides packaging solutions, paper products, and recycling services worldwide. The company offers transit and transport, consumer, retail and shelf ready, heavy duty, fiber base pallets, automotive standard, multi-material, dangerous goods, and e-commerce packaging, as well as packaging for food and drinks, health and beauty, apparel and footwear, home and DIY, and consumer electronics.

