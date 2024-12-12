E3 Lithium (CVE:ETL) Shares Down 2.9% – What’s Next?

E3 Lithium Limited (CVE:ETL – Get Free Report) was down 2.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.99 and last traded at C$0.99. Approximately 37,798 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 124,404 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.02.

E3 Lithium Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$1.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of C$74.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.25 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 3.82 and a current ratio of 31.63.

About E3 Lithium

E3 Lithium Limited engages in the development and extraction of lithium properties in Alberta. The company was formerly known as E3 Metals Corp. and changed its name to E3 Lithium Limited in July 2022. E3 Lithium Limited is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

