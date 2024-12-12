East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) Price Target Raised to $125.00 at Compass Point

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Compass Point from $110.00 to $125.00 in a report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Compass Point’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 18.90% from the stock’s current price.

EWBC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on East West Bancorp from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of East West Bancorp from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of East West Bancorp from $96.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of East West Bancorp from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.17.

Shares of East West Bancorp stock opened at $105.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. East West Bancorp has a 52 week low of $67.03 and a 52 week high of $113.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $99.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.33.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.03. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 24.96% and a return on equity of 16.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $641.80 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.02 EPS. Research analysts forecast that East West Bancorp will post 8.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Rudolph Estrada sold 469 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.04, for a total transaction of $45,980.76. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,740,210. The trade was a 2.57 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Molly Campbell sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.65, for a total transaction of $147,975.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,639 shares in the company, valued at $1,049,537.35. The trade was a 12.36 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,969 shares of company stock valued at $2,458,276 in the last three months. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EWBC. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in East West Bancorp in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in East West Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in East West Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in East West Bancorp by 362.8% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Capital Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. 89.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

