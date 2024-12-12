Eaton Financial Holdings Company LLC Acquires Shares of 36,623 Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Eaton Financial Holdings Company LLC acquired a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 36,623 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,066,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 6.0% in the second quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,548 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 24,215 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $702,000 after purchasing an additional 4,084 shares during the period. Ellsworth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 21,959 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $636,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 0.7% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 75,230 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,195,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the period. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 3.8% during the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 27,149 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $807,000 after buying an additional 992 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EPD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. US Capital Advisors raised shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Enterprise Products Partners presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

Enterprise Products Partners Price Performance

Shares of EPD opened at $32.42 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.14, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.08. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a twelve month low of $25.96 and a twelve month high of $34.63.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $13.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.87 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 20.31% and a net margin of 10.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enterprise Products Partners Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st were given a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.48%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.65%.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. It operates in four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Featured Articles

