Eaton Financial Holdings Company LLC Buys New Position in Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF (NASDAQ:IUS)

Eaton Financial Holdings Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF (NASDAQ:IUS – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 83,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,194,000. Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF accounts for approximately 1.7% of Eaton Financial Holdings Company LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Eaton Financial Holdings Company LLC owned approximately 0.71% of Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF by 46.0% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. CWM LLC bought a new position in Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $90,000. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $205,000. AllGen Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $235,000. Finally, Davies Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF in the second quarter valued at $239,000.

Get Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF alerts:

Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of IUS stock opened at $51.75 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $610.65 million, a P/E ratio of 19.85 and a beta of 0.96. Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.82 and a fifty-two week high of $52.38.

Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were given a dividend of $0.207 per share. This is a positive change from Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%.

(Free Report)

The Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF (IUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Invesco Strategic US index. The fund tracks an index of stocks from large US firms. The index determines firm size by fundamental metrics and also screens by quality metrics IUS was launched on Sep 12, 2018 and is managed by Invesco.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.