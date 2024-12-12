Eaton Financial Holdings Company LLC Buys Shares of 1,594 The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Eaton Financial Holdings Company LLC acquired a new position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 1,594 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $608,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 13.0% in the third quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 1,818 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $694,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Tamar Securities LLC lifted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tamar Securities LLC now owns 48,753 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $18,608,000 after buying an additional 1,604 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB grew its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 117,055 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $44,676,000 after buying an additional 4,681 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in Sherwin-Williams by 4.3% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 98,118 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $37,449,000 after buying an additional 4,074 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 584.6% in the third quarter. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC now owns 15,062 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,749,000 after acquiring an additional 12,862 shares during the last quarter. 77.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SHW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $355.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $375.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $455.00 to $446.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $396.47.

Insider Transactions at Sherwin-Williams

In other news, SVP Mary L. Garceau sold 15,770 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.92, for a total value of $6,275,198.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 29,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,621,253.60. The trade was a 35.06 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Gregory P. Sofish sold 2,565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.63, for a total value of $971,185.95. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,329 shares in the company, valued at $2,396,349.27. The trade was a 28.84 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Sherwin-Williams Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE SHW opened at $371.94 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.83. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a one year low of $282.09 and a one year high of $400.42. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $379.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $351.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.05, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.19.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.56 by ($0.19). Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 11.09% and a return on equity of 74.45%. The business had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.20 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 11.32 EPS for the current year.

Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th were given a $0.715 dividend. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 15th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.49%.

Sherwin-Williams Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

Featured Stories

