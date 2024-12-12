Eaton Financial Holdings Company LLC Invests $231,000 in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC)

Eaton Financial Holdings Company LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLCFree Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 3,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FHLC. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF in the second quarter valued at $28,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $127,000.

Shares of FHLC stock opened at $67.87 on Thursday. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF has a twelve month low of $62.25 and a twelve month high of $74.48. The business’s 50 day moving average is $70.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.56. The company has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.99 and a beta of 0.59.

The Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (FHLC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI US IMI 25\u002F50 Health Care index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US health care sector. FHLC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

