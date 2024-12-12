Eaton Financial Holdings Company LLC Takes Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Eaton Financial Holdings Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,707,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 376.0% in the second quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 53.8% in the second quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 123 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Colony Family Offices LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Mattson Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of VTI opened at $301.84 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $291.45 and its 200 day moving average is $278.09. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $228.96 and a 12-month high of $302.95. The stock has a market cap of $452.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

