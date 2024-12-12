Emmaus Life Sciences (OTCMKTS:EMMA) and NeuroSense Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRSN) Critical Comparison

Volatility and Risk

Emmaus Life Sciences has a beta of 6.2, meaning that its share price is 520% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NeuroSense Therapeutics has a beta of 1.39, meaning that its share price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

7.4% of Emmaus Life Sciences shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.0% of NeuroSense Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 35.0% of Emmaus Life Sciences shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 27.4% of NeuroSense Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Emmaus Life Sciences and NeuroSense Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Emmaus Life Sciences -17.11% N/A -12.66% NeuroSense Therapeutics N/A N/A -286.31%

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Emmaus Life Sciences $29.60 million 0.03 -$3.73 million ($0.09) -0.17 NeuroSense Therapeutics N/A N/A -$11.28 million ($0.85) -1.09

This table compares Emmaus Life Sciences and NeuroSense Therapeutics”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Emmaus Life Sciences has higher revenue and earnings than NeuroSense Therapeutics. NeuroSense Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Emmaus Life Sciences, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Emmaus Life Sciences beats NeuroSense Therapeutics on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Emmaus Life Sciences

Emmaus Life Sciences, Inc., a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, markets, and sells treatments and therapies primarily for rare and orphan diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's lead candidate is Endari, an L-glutamine oral powder to reduce the acute complications of sickle cell disease in adult and pediatric patients five years of age and older. It has a collaboration agreement with Kainos Medicine, Inc. for the preclinical development of Kainos' patented IRAK4 inhibitor (KM10544) as an anti-cancer drug. The company was formerly known as Emmaus Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Emmaus Life Sciences, Inc. in September 2011. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Torrance, California.

About NeuroSense Therapeutics

NeuroSense Therapeutics Ltd., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on discovering and developing treatments for patients suffering from debilitating neurodegenerative diseases in the United States and internationally. The company’s lead product is PrimeC, an extended-release oral formulation of a fixed-dose combination of ciprofloxacin and celecoxib, currently under Phase 2b/3 clinical trials for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, and completed Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of Alzheimer’s, as well as under preclinical studies for the treatment of Parkinson’s disease. Its preclinical pipeline includes StabiliC for the treatment of Parkinson’s disease; and CogniC for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Herzliya, Israel.

