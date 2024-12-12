Empire (TSE:EMP.A) Price Target Raised to C$47.00

Empire (TSE:EMP.A – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Desjardins from C$44.00 to C$47.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on EMP.A. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Empire from C$42.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. TD Securities upped their price objective on Empire from C$38.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. CIBC raised their target price on Empire from C$40.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Empire from C$43.00 to C$44.00 in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Empire from C$42.00 to C$46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Empire presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$44.29.

TSE:EMP.A opened at C$43.03 on Monday. Empire has a 12-month low of C$31.45 and a 12-month high of C$43.77. The firm has a market cap of C$6.04 billion, a PE ratio of 15.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.20 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$41.28 and a 200 day moving average price of C$37.68.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 15th. Empire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.20%.

In other Empire news, Senior Officer Douglas Bigler Nathanson sold 4,525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$39.66, for a total transaction of C$179,461.50. Also, Senior Officer Pierre St-Laurent sold 4,850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$41.21, for a total transaction of C$199,868.50. Insiders sold 13,033 shares of company stock valued at $526,583 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

Empire Co Ltd key businesses are food retailing, investments, and other operations. The food retailing division operates through Empire’s subsidiary Sobeys and represents nearly all of the company’s income. This segment owns, affiliates, or franchises more than 1,500 stores in 10 provinces, under retail banners including Sobeys, Safeway, IGA, Foodland, FreshCo, Thrifty Foods, Lawton’s Drug Stores, and multiple retail fuel locations.

