Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: ENTA) Announces Positive Topline Data from Phase 2 Study of Zelicapavir for RSV TreatmentENANTA PHARMACEUTICALS INC filed an 8-K with the Securities and Exchange Commission on December 9, 2024, announcing positive topl

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. Its product pipeline comprises EDP-514, which is in phase 1b clinical development for the treatment of chronic infection with hepatitis B virus or HBV; EDP-938 and EDP-323, which is in phase II clinical development for the treatment of respiratory syncytial virus; EDP-235, which is in phase II clinical development for the treatment of human coronaviruses; and Glecaprevir, which is in the market for the treatment of chronic infection with hepatitis C virus or HCV.

