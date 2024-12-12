Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: ENTA) Announces Positive Topline Data from Phase 2 Study of Zelicapavir for RSV TreatmentENANTA PHARMACEUTICALS INC filed an 8-K with the Securities and Exchange Commission on December 9, 2024, announcing positive topl

This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication. For additional information, read Enanta Pharmaceuticals’s 8K filing here.
Enanta Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. Its product pipeline comprises EDP-514, which is in phase 1b clinical development for the treatment of chronic infection with hepatitis B virus or HBV; EDP-938 and EDP-323, which is in phase II clinical development for the treatment of respiratory syncytial virus; EDP-235, which is in phase II clinical development for the treatment of human coronaviruses; and Glecaprevir, which is in the market for the treatment of chronic infection with hepatitis C virus or HCV.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Enanta Pharmaceuticals
- The How and Why of Investing in Gold Stocks
- Is Marvell Technology Chipping Away at NVIDIA’s Market Lead?
- Top Biotech Stocks: Exploring Innovation Opportunities
- Quantum Computing Inc. is a Leader in the Industry, For How Long?
- How to Find Undervalued Stocks
- Consumer Discretionary Stocks Soar but Is a Pullback Looming?