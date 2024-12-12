Endesa, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ELEZF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Endesa, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ELEZF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 154,900 shares, a drop of 62.9% from the November 15th total of 417,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 62.0 days.

Endesa Price Performance

Shares of ELEZF stock remained flat at $22.00 during trading hours on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.09 and its 200 day moving average is $19.97. Endesa has a 52 week low of $17.80 and a 52 week high of $22.00.

About Endesa

Endesa, SA engages in the generation, distribution, and sale of electricity in Spain, Portugal, France, Germany, Morocco, Italy, the United Kingdom, Singapore, and internationally. The company generates electricity from various energy sources, such as hydroelectric, nuclear, thermal, wind, and solar.

