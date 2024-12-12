Endesa, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ELEZY) Declares Dividend of $0.26

Endesa, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ELEZY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, December 11th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 7th will be given a dividend of 0.2627 per share on Thursday, January 23rd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 7th. This is a boost from Endesa’s previous dividend of $0.19.
Endesa Price Performance
OTCMKTS ELEZY traded down $0.27 on Thursday, hitting $10.72. The stock had a trading volume of 18,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,283. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.33. Endesa has a one year low of $8.55 and a one year high of $11.54.
Endesa Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Endesa
- What Are the U.K. Market Holidays? How to Invest and Trade
- WallStreetBets: How a Reddit Forum Shook Up Stock Market Dynamics
- Unveiling The Power Of VWAP: A Key Indicator For Traders
- Are 2024’s Top Insider Buys a Good Bet for 2025?
- Short Selling: How to Short a Stock
- 4 Social Media Stocks to Soar as TikTok’s Future Hangs in Balance
Receive News & Ratings for Endesa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endesa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.