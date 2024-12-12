Endesa, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ELEZY) Declares Dividend of $0.26

Endesa, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ELEZY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, December 11th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 7th will be given a dividend of 0.2627 per share on Thursday, January 23rd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 7th. This is a boost from Endesa’s previous dividend of $0.19.

Endesa Price Performance

OTCMKTS ELEZY traded down $0.27 on Thursday, hitting $10.72. The stock had a trading volume of 18,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,283. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.33. Endesa has a one year low of $8.55 and a one year high of $11.54.

Endesa Company Profile

Endesa, SA engages in the generation, distribution, and sale of electricity in Spain, Portugal, France, Germany, Morocco, Italy, the United Kingdom, Singapore, and internationally. The company generates electricity from various energy sources, such as hydroelectric, nuclear, thermal, wind, and solar.

