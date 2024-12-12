Enerflex (TSE:EFX) Hits New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

Enerflex Ltd. (TSE:EFX – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday after ATB Capital raised their price target on the stock from C$15.00 to C$17.00. The company traded as high as C$13.86 and last traded at C$13.44, with a volume of 824339 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$13.01.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on EFX. Raymond James increased their price objective on Enerflex from C$12.00 to C$13.75 in a report on Friday, November 15th. TD Securities increased their price objective on Enerflex from C$12.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Enerflex from C$11.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Acumen Capital increased their price objective on Enerflex from C$12.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Friday, November 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$12.59.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$10.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$8.49. The firm has a market cap of C$1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.88 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.84, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.27.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.0375 per share. This is an increase from Enerflex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 26th. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. Enerflex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -8.70%.

Enerflex Ltd. offers energy infrastructure and energy transition solutions to natural gas markets in North America, Latin America, and the Eastern Hemisphere. The company provides natural gas compression infrastructure, processing, and treated water infrastructure under contract to oil and natural gas customers; power generation rental solutions; custom and standard compression packages for reciprocating and screw compressor applications; re-engineering, re-configuration, and re-packaging of compressors for various field applications; integrated turnkey power generation, gas compression, processing facilities, natural gas compression, processing, and electric power solutions; after-market mechanical services and parts distribution, as well as maintenance solutions to the oil and natural gas industry, operations, and overhaul services; and equipment supply, parts supply, and general asset management.

