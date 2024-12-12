Enpro (NYSE:NPO) Given New $220.00 Price Target at KeyCorp

Enpro (NYSE:NPO – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by research analysts at KeyCorp from $180.00 to $220.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. KeyCorp’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 15.50% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Enpro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Enpro Stock Up 0.8 %

NPO stock opened at $190.47 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The firm has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a PE ratio of 74.11 and a beta of 1.49. Enpro has a 12 month low of $135.46 and a 12 month high of $197.94. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $167.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $158.33.

Enpro (NYSE:NPO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $260.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $264.47 million. Enpro had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 9.71%. Enpro’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.58 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Enpro will post 6.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Enpro news, CAO Steven R. Bower sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.50, for a total value of $48,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 130 shares in the company, valued at $21,125. This represents a 69.77 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enpro

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Enpro by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,242,464 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $180,865,000 after buying an additional 7,992 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Enpro by 0.9% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,241,736 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $201,385,000 after acquiring an additional 11,643 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Enpro by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 807,572 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $130,972,000 after purchasing an additional 9,127 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Enpro by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 484,216 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $78,545,000 after purchasing an additional 5,502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Enpro by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 309,042 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,120,000 after purchasing an additional 12,316 shares in the last quarter. 98.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enpro Company Profile

Enpro Inc design, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary, value-added products and solutions to safeguard critical environments in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Sealing Technologies and Advanced Surface Technologies. The Sealing Technologies segment offers single-use hygienic seals, tubing, components and assemblies; metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets; dynamic seals; compression packing; hydraulic components; expansion joints; and wall penetration products for chemical and petrochemical processing, pulp and paper processing, nuclear energy, hydrogen, natural gas, food and biopharmaceutical processing, primary metal manufacturing, mining, water and waste treatment, commercial vehicle, aerospace, medical, filtration, and semiconductor fabrication industries.

