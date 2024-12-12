Entrada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRDA) Major Shareholder Bioventures 2018 L.P. Mpm Sells 22,935 Shares

Entrada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRDA – Get Free Report) major shareholder Bioventures 2018 L.P. Mpm sold 22,935 shares of Entrada Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.77, for a total value of $476,359.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,402,849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,447,173.73. This trade represents a 0.52 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Entrada Therapeutics Trading Down 8.9 %

Shares of TRDA traded down $1.78 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $18.12. The company had a trading volume of 88,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,694. Entrada Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.35 and a fifty-two week high of $21.79. The stock has a market cap of $678.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.55 and a beta of -0.18. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.59.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Entrada Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Entrada Therapeutics by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 57,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $814,000 after purchasing an additional 2,146 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of Entrada Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $42,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its position in Entrada Therapeutics by 34.7% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 14,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 3,644 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Entrada Therapeutics by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 36,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after acquiring an additional 7,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Entrada Therapeutics by 89.1% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 16,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 7,659 shares during the period. 86.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on TRDA shares. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Entrada Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Entrada Therapeutics from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Entrada Therapeutics from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Roth Mkm assumed coverage on Entrada Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company.

About Entrada Therapeutics

Entrada Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops endosomal escape vehicle (EEV) therapeutics for the treatment of multiple neuromuscular diseases. Its EEV platform develops a portfolio of oligonucleotide, antibody, and enzyme-based programs. Its therapeutic candidates, which include ENTR-601-44, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy; and ENTR-701, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of myotonic dystrophy type 1.

