EP Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (NYSEARCA:GBTC)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (NYSEARCA:GBTC – Free Report) by 74.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,807 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,871 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust were worth $697,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GBTC. West Oak Capital LLC grew its position in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 640 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust in the second quarter worth $40,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Hollencrest Capital Management raised its holdings in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust by 88.9% during the 2nd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000.

GBTC stock opened at $80.51 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $63.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.49. Grayscale Bitcoin Trust has a 12-month low of $32.81 and a 12-month high of $82.44.

The Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is passively managed, offering exposure to the daily USD spot price of bitcoin (BTC). An investment in the fund is not a direct investment in bitcoin. GBTC was launched on Jan 11, 2024 and is issued by Grayscale.

