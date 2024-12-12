EPR Properties to Issue Dec 24 Dividend of $0.29 (NYSE:EPR)

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Get Free Report) declared a dec 24 dividend on Thursday, December 12th,RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.285 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, January 15th.

EPR Properties has increased its dividend payment by an average of 29.6% per year over the last three years. EPR Properties has a dividend payout ratio of 126.2% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect EPR Properties to earn $4.78 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.42 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 71.5%.

EPR stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $44.75. 398,923 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 572,439. The company has a quick ratio of 7.81, a current ratio of 7.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.29 and a beta of 1.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.00. EPR Properties has a 12-month low of $39.65 and a 12-month high of $50.26.

EPR has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of EPR Properties in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective (up previously from $45.00) on shares of EPR Properties in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of EPR Properties in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Raymond James raised shares of EPR Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of EPR Properties from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, EPR Properties has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.28.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) is the leading diversified experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues that create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

