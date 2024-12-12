Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for TSM Q3 Earnings

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Wedbush lowered their Q3 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, December 10th. Wedbush analyst M. Bryson now expects that the semiconductor company will post earnings of $2.35 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.37. The consensus estimate for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s current full-year earnings is $6.95 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s Q3 2026 earnings at $2.76 EPS.

TSM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays raised their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. StockNews.com cut shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 17th. Susquehanna reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $214.00.

TSM opened at $194.61 on Thursday. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a 1-year low of $98.80 and a 1-year high of $212.60. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $192.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $177.49. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 trillion, a PE ratio of 31.19, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $23.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.72 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 39.10% and a return on equity of 27.44%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TSM. SteelPeak Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 35.5% in the 2nd quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 3,133 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $546,000 after acquiring an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB lifted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 1,496,874 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $260,172,000 after buying an additional 61,452 shares during the period. Fiduciary Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the second quarter valued at $315,000. Silver Lake Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the second quarter valued at about $535,000. Finally, Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 2nd quarter valued at about $174,000. 16.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.5484 per share. This is a boost from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 18th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is presently 31.57%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

