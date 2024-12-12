Eutelsat Group (OTCMKTS:ETCMY) Short Interest Up 96.2% in November

Eutelsat Group (OTCMKTS:ETCMY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, an increase of 96.2% from the November 15th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.5 days.

Eutelsat Group Price Performance

Shares of ETCMY stock remained flat at $0.91 during trading hours on Thursday. 2,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,345. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.06. Eutelsat Group has a 1-year low of $0.71 and a 1-year high of $1.28.

About Eutelsat Group

Eutelsat Group, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of telecommunication satellites. It provides capacity for video services, fixed data, and government services; and capacity in connectivity applications, such as fixed broadband and mobile connectivity. The company offers its services under the Eutelsat brand directly and through distributors.

