Evolution Petroleum Corporation Holds 2024 Annual Meeting; Shareholder Proposals ApprovedHOUSTON, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)– Evolution Petroleum Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM), a Nevada corporation, recently convened its 2024 Annual Meeting of Stockhol

This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication. For additional information, read Evolution Petroleum’s 8K filing here.

About Evolution Petroleum

(Get Free Report)

Evolution Petroleum Corporation, an energy company, engages in the development, production, ownership, and exploitation of onshore oil and gas properties in the United States. The company holds interests in a CO2 enhanced oil recovery project in Louisiana's Delhi field. Its Delhi Holt-Bryant Unit covers an area of approximately 13,636 acres located in Northeast Louisiana.

See Also