Exro Technologies (OTCMKTS:EXROF) Rating Lowered to Hold at Maxim Group

Exro Technologies (OTCMKTS:EXROF – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at Maxim Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

Separately, National Bank Financial downgraded Exro Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th.

Exro Technologies Stock Performance

Exro Technologies Company Profile

Shares of EXROF stock opened at $0.10 on Tuesday. Exro Technologies has a 52 week low of $0.08 and a 52 week high of $1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $46.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 3.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Exro Technologies Inc focuses on developing generation power-control electronics in Canada. The company offers Exro Coil Driver, which allows the motor to switch between different operational profiles in real-time, as well as have multiple gears for scooters, electric bikes, recreational, light electric cars, motorcycles, fleet vans, electric buses, passenger vehicles, long-haul trucks, and industrial vehicles markets; and Exro Cell Driver, a stationary energy storage system for commercial and industrial energy storage applications.

