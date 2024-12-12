Exro Technologies (OTCMKTS:EXROF) Rating Lowered to Hold at Maxim Group

Exro Technologies (OTCMKTS:EXROF – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at Maxim Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.
Separately, National Bank Financial downgraded Exro Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th.
Exro Technologies Inc focuses on developing generation power-control electronics in Canada. The company offers Exro Coil Driver, which allows the motor to switch between different operational profiles in real-time, as well as have multiple gears for scooters, electric bikes, recreational, light electric cars, motorcycles, fleet vans, electric buses, passenger vehicles, long-haul trucks, and industrial vehicles markets; and Exro Cell Driver, a stationary energy storage system for commercial and industrial energy storage applications.
