Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) Shares Sold by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank lowered its holdings in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Free Report) by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 167,420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 36,418 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $30,167,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in Extra Space Storage during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 540.5% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 237 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage during the third quarter worth $42,000. 99.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial increased their price target on Extra Space Storage from $167.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Extra Space Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $162.00 to $204.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $188.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $171.43.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Diane Olmstead sold 3,081 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.56, for a total value of $507,009.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $967,119.12. This trade represents a 34.39 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.52, for a total transaction of $1,338,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 24,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,318,398.80. The trade was a 23.67 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,228 shares of company stock valued at $3,023,957 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Extra Space Storage Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of Extra Space Storage stock opened at $159.52 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $33.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.76, a P/E/G ratio of 8.23 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $167.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $165.31. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 52-week low of $131.02 and a 52-week high of $184.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.23.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by ($1.12). Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 25.35% and a return on equity of 5.51%. The business had revenue of $824.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $826.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.02 earnings per share. Extra Space Storage’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Extra Space Storage Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 16th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.06%. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 169.63%.

About Extra Space Storage

(Free Report)

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned and/or operated 3,714 self-storage stores in 42 states and Washington, DC The Company's stores comprise approximately 2.6 million units and approximately 283.0 million square feet of rentable space operating under the Extra Space, Life Storage and Storage Express brands.

