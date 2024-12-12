Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Bought by Anchor Investment Management LLC

Anchor Investment Management LLC raised its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 107,883 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,323 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil comprises approximately 1.2% of Anchor Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Anchor Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $12,646,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of XOM. Patron Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 7.4% during the second quarter. Patron Partners LLC now owns 37,297 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,294,000 after buying an additional 2,564 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 10.7% during the third quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 47,195 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,532,000 after buying an additional 4,578 shares in the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 5.9% during the second quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 32,751 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,770,000 after buying an additional 1,836 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 79.4% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 859,226 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $98,914,000 after buying an additional 380,399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 64.6% during the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 967,618 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $111,392,000 after buying an additional 379,747 shares in the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $142.00 to $137.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $127.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Redburn Atlantic restated a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 price target (up previously from $119.00) on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.95.

Exxon Mobil Stock Down 0.7 %

Exxon Mobil stock opened at $111.89 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $119.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $116.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $491.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.93, a PEG ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.89. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $95.77 and a twelve month high of $126.34.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $90.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.98 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 9.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.27 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 14th were paid a $0.99 dividend. This is an increase from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 14th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.32%.

About Exxon Mobil

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.